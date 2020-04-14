Metro Care Centers Start Pen Pal Programs for Seniors in Isolation

URBANDALE, Iowa– Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most assisted living communities have canceled visitation, leaving seniors without much interaction from loved ones.

“This is the most confining time of my entire life, including my stint in the army,” Karen Acres Healthcare Center resident Billy Slicker said.

According to an article in the medical journal, The Lancet, self-isolating can put older adults at greater risk of depression and anxiety. Residents at Karen Acres Healthcare Center and Wesley Life’s Village said receiving cards with kind words and having pen pals gives these seniors something to look forward to every day

“With a very small family. I’m happy to get involved in something like this so it extends my chance to know others and learn some new things,” Resident at Wesley Life’s Village said.

People across the nation have been writing to Iowa seniors, about their own lives, hopes to learn more about these care center residents, and sending them words of encouragement.

These seniors said they couldn’t be more grateful.

“She started her note to us like ‘Dear loved one’, which really made me feel she cared,” Wesley Life’s Village resident, Joy Fay said. “And I wanted to tell her when I wrote back to her that I would put her on my daily prayer list. I would not forget that she cared about us.”

If you or someone you know wants to be featured on Senior Salutes, submit an email to news@whotv.com.