Metro Family Gets Creative With Social Distancing Gender Reveal

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A metro family refused to let the coronavirus damper some very exciting news.

Last month, Ali and Taylor Kraayenbrink welcomed a newborn girl. Due to social distancing and hospital restrictions, they weren’t able to have family in the delivery room. Instead, the Kraayenbrinks came up with a creative way to reveal their newborn’s gender to their family.

The Kraayenbrinks ordered confetti cannons, and after their baby was born, loved ones fired them off in the Methodist West Hospital parking lot. They said the surprise worked out great and made for a memorable moment for all. They even did the same reveal over FaceTime for Ali’s family out in California.

Both mom and baby are doing great and dad is getting his share of hugs.

“We are so thankful for the best team of doctors and nurses here at Methodist West and want to send an extra thank you for those serving on the front lines!” said Ali.

Photo courtesy of Ali Kraayenbrink

