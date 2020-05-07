Metro Malls Will Re-Open on Friday As Governor Reynolds Lifts Restrictions

West Des Moines, Iowa — The metro’s shopping malls will all re-open for business on Friday when Governor Reynolds’ revised disaster proclamation takes effect.

The malls have been closed since April 7th when Governor Kim Reynolds issued an updated disaster proclamation that shut down all malls. She relaxed that restriction in 77 counties last week. On Wednesday the Governor announced she would lift the restrictions statewide beginning on Friday.

Jordan Creek Town Center plans to re-open to customers with limited hours and new health and safety measures in place. The shopping center will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8th. The mall’s new operating hours will be from Monday-Saturday from 11:00 am-7:00 p.m. and on Sundays from Noon-6:00 pm.

A spokesman for Jordan Creek Town Center says the mall will be feature multiple hand-sanitizing stations and “touch-free interactions.” The mall will will also be cleaned frequently and intensely.

Valley West Mall in West Des Moines lists its new operating hours as 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. beginning on Friday, according to the mall’s website.

Merle Hay Mall will re-open to customers from Noon-7:00 on Friday as well. The mall will keep those hours Monday-Saturday. On Sundays they will open from Noon-5:30 p.m.

The Outlets of Des Moines will also be open starting Friday. The outdoor mall will be open from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 a.m. on weekdays and Noon-6:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Play areas at malls will remain closed. Restaurants and bars can remain open only for ‘to-go’ service. Not all stores in the malls are expected to be re-open immediately.

Jordan Creek Town Center’s senior General Manager Randy Tennison released this statement on their re-opening:

“The safety and well-being of our retail partners and shoppers is of the utmost importance. As Jordan Creek Town Center prepares for this ‘new normal,’ we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into the shopping center.” Randy Tennison, General Manager