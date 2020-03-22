Metro Organizations Providing Housing for Homeless Iowans Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Metro homeless shelters are working to find ways to make sure all Iowans have a safe place to distance themselves as COVID-19 continues to spread in Iowa.

Goodwill of Central Iowa is partnering with Central Iowa Shelter & Services (CISS) to implement an emergency plan for members in the homeless community at a higher risk due to their age or underlying health condition. They are accepting emergency donations at all seven metro Goodwill sites.

“There are so many individuals living in homelessness and what we know is that they are really close together, so in partnership we are spreading those folks across into different apartments and they need stuff,” said Goodwill of Central Iowa President and CEO Jackie Norris.

Because of federal dollars and partnerships, CISS has been able to open up a few apartments. Since the individuals moving into those temporary homes are currently homeless, Goodwill is encouraging the community to donate household items like pots and pans, dishes, towels and bed sheets along with clothes. All donated items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being delivered to CISS.

“We just need to community to step up. We know right now everybody is cooped up in their homes and they've got stuff. They've got too much stuff and we are asking how they can make the life of another human being just a little bit better during this really stressful period of time,” said Norris.

The last day of the emergency donation is Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Donations needed:

Bed linens for twin and double beds

blankets

pillows

towels

dishes

pots and pans

silverware

water glasses

men's clothing - especially jeans and undergarments

women's undergarments

small furniture items -- kitchen table and chairs, love seats

Participating stores:

3251 East Euclid Avenue in Des Moines

6630 Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines

509 N. Ankeny Blvd in Ankeny

4520 Northwest Urbandale Drive in Urbndale

5355 NW 86th Street in Johnston

170 Laurel Street SE in Waukee