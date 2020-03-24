Metro Waste Authority Wins High Honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Metro Waste Authority was recently honored with the Pro-Patria Award, given out by the Committee of the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve. This is the highest honor a business can receive for supporting employees in the National Guard.

“It was a realization of this agency is going in the right direction, doing the right thing,” said Metro Waste Authority Executive Director Michael McCoy.

This started when an employee of Metro Waste P.J. Gasparovich was considering applying for a promotion. Gasparovich has served in the National Guard for a number of years, and sometimes leaves on deployment.

“I was kind of apprehensive about even applying not thinking that they would even consider me,” said Gasparovich. “When a good paying job like that comes open in the metro there’s a lot of people apply for it so I didn’t think I’d even be at the top of their list but I was wrong, they promoted me.”

“His promotion was obvious decision, he’s a hard worker part of it he’s in the guard, he’s very disciplined, he’s got a great attitude, a very positive attitude,” said McCoy.

Then, as expected Gasparovich went overseas on deployment. But before he left, his coworkers staged a send-off luncheon in his honor. And they didn’t forget about him when he was gone.

“They also put together Care Packages and sent to myself and the rest of the group that I was with,” said P.J. “They also sent care packages to my family to my wife Kristi and my kids.”

And when he returned to his family in central Iowa, he was told to get reacquainted with his family, before he would need to return to work.

“I was in direct contact with the executive director Mike McCoy,” said Gasparovich. “He told me to take as much time as I need to come back, with that I planned a family outing to Wisconsin Dells.”

P.J. said he was amazed how his co-workers picked up extra hours here and there during his absence and never complained.

“Being able to work for a company and knowing that I can still stay in the military and I know when I come back from being on military duty that I just go back back where I left off here,” said Gasparovich.