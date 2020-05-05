Missing Des Moines Teen’s Death Devastating for Police and Community

DES MOINES, Iowa — The worst fears have come true for a community that spent months searching for missing Des Moines teen Abdullahi “Abdi” Sharif.

On Monday, authorities confirmed the body found in the Des Moines River Saturday afternoon by a kayaker near Prospect Park was Abdi, who had been missing since Jan. 17. It was an identification that many who knew Abdi were prepared for but hoped to never hear.

“You are sitting there and you are expecting the worst and hoping that it is not,” said Leigha Philips.

“This was one of those cases that touched everyone in the community. It touched everybody in our department,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Philips was the 18-year-old’s English teacher at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines. She said, “He was just a joy, he was an easy kid to have in class. He was polite, kind and smiled a lot. He said please and thank you.”

The news on Monday was difficult to take in. “On one hand, while you are devastated, you hope that at least some news can eventually bring closure to the family,” said Philips.

Abdi’s family, the Des Moines community and even State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad held onto hope for over three months raising funds for a $5,000 reward to find the missing teen.

“There were no indications in the preliminary autopsy of any traumatic injury that would indicate somebody harmed him before he was in the water,” said Parizek.

Abdi was found near the north riverbank at Prospect Park, five miles from the Target at Merle Hay Mall where he was last seen on video. One of the last pings from his phone before it died led police to the park where several community search parties were formed but were unsuccessful.

Parizek said, “You think about how many people have been on the river in boats and fishing with this nice weather. This is one of those things where Mother Nature kind of had the advantage on us, and until the circumstances were just right, nobody was going to see him.”

While the community won’t see Abdi again, his former teacher hopes her classroom, where Abdi sat, will be a place he’ll never be forgotten. Philips said, “Just being a safe place for kids to talk. To acknowledge that it happened, especially with his family members and his group of friends.”

The Des Moines Fire Department and Iowa DNR also assisted in the recovery of Abdi’s body. The Des Moines Police Department is still investigating why Abdi’s body was in the river.