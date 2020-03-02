Missing Mississippi Teen Found in Johnston

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A missing girl from Mississippi was located at Johnston High School on Sunday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday afternoon from the Belmont Police Department in Mississippi about a missing 15-year-old girl who may have been at the Walmart in Grimes, Iowa. Authorities closed down the Walmart and searched the area.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was eventually found safe in the parking lot at Johnston High School at 5:35 p.m. The high school is located near where police were searching.

The girl was first reported missing on Feb. 25.

The incident is under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.