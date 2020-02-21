MISSING TEEN: Polk County Authorities Searching For Missing Teen

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Polk County authorities are asking for help finding a teen who went missing Thursday night.



Police were notified just before 10 p.m. that 16-year-old Zachariah Moore hadn’t returned home. They were called to the area around Southeast 6th Avenue and Southeast 68th Street in Pleasant Hill.



Moore was last seen around 5 p.m. wearing blue jeans, Nike shoes, and a brown coat. Moore is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Polk County sheriff’s office at 515-286-3333.

