Monday Rain, Mild Mid-Week in Iowa

Our next low pressure system will arrive early Monday morning bringing a chance for some much needed rain here in Iowa. Rain will begin after midnight and expand across the central and northeastern parts of the state before sunrise. Give yourself some extra time if you typically travel during the morning commute. Rain will continue through the late morning and early afternoon before letting up as the system pushes east into Illinois.

Projected Radar through Monday Evening

Most of central Iowa is looking at a half inch to one inch of rain by Monday evening. It will likely be a little slower than normal.

Most of Central Iowa will see a half inch to one inch of rain by 10:00 PM Monday, March 9, 2020

Temperatures will be around 50 for the middle of the morning. Despite the warm start, temps will actually fall throughout the day thanks to the arrival of our next cold front. By the afternoon, most of Iowa will range from the lower to middle 40s.

Forecast for Monday, March 9, 2020

The middle of the week will be quieter, but there are still some slight chances for rain. Tuesday night into Wednesday is when we could see some additional rainfall. Totals will be under 0.10″ by sunrise Wednesday. Temperatures will also be mild. Tuesday and Wednesday will be int he 50s, while Thursday is expected to top out near 60.

Clouds will increase again on Friday as another cold front arrives. Most of Friday will be dry, but rain moves in again for Saturday and highs will stay in the 40s for next weekend.