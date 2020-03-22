More Iowa Businesses Ordered to Close Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

IOWA – Governor Kim Reynolds signed an emergency proclamation on Sunday that will close more businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Starting 10 p.m. Sunday, all salons, barber shops, tattoo shops, tanning salons, medical spas, massage parlors and swimming pools will have to close until March 31.

The proclamation suspends foreclosures on residential, commercial and agricultural properties.

The proclamation also provides professional licensing relief to prevent the expiration of licenses during the disaster. This will allow more medical professionals to fight the virus on the front lines.

During a press conference Sunday, Reynolds said she is still not planning a “shelter in place” order, as other governors have done.

There were 22 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iowa on Sunday. There are now 90 confirmed cases in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.