More than 100 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed at 3 Iowa Long-Term Care Facilities

DES MOINES, Iowa– The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed to Channel 13 that there have been 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to residents and staff at three long-term care facilities.

The infections collectively represent 40 percent of the positive cases in their three counties.

McCreedy Home in Washington County has 15 confirmed cases, which makes up 24% of the county’s 62 cases.

Premiere Estates in Tama County has 23 cases, which is half of the county’s total of 46.

Heritage Specialty Care in Linn County has the most confirmed cases of any Iowa facility. And Linn County has more confirmed cases than any other county. The Cedar Rapids facility’s 84 cases comprises 43 percent of the county’s 197 total cases.

These are the only three facilities in the state that the department of public health has identified publicly that reached its threshold of having at least three residents that have contracted the virus.