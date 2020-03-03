Mother of Missing Mississippi Teen Thanks Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- An all-hands-on-deck effort on Sunday put 21-year-old Jared Wright from Oklahoma behind bars on charges of harboring a runaway.

"We all have the same main goal and in this case it was to have that juvenile safe and sound. That was our first priority," said Lt. Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Fifteen-year-old Monica O'Bryan was last seen Feb. 25 in her hometown of Belmont, Mississippi. Her mother, Diana Brand, was beyond worried. "Sex trafficking. I was scared for her safety. I didn't know where she was or who she was with or who was hurting her," said Brand.

Also worrying Monica's family were her mental disabilities that cause the 15-year-old to act more like a 10-year-old. "She thinks if somebody is nice to me then that means they like me. She gets bullied, so it's easy for Monica to make a friend if someone is friendly," Brand said.

Osberg said Sunday the Belmont Police Department had evidence that she may be in central Iowa. "The Belmont Police Department actually called our dispatch center and they were the ones giving us up-to-the-minute information of possible whereabouts of the missing juvenile," Osberg said.

Because of private Snapchat messages from Monica and Wright to Brand, information led them to the Walmart in Grimes. Brand said, "I gained his trust for them to give me their location and that's when I contacted my law enforcement here."

The Walmart was quickly put on lockdown by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, along with the Urbandale and Johnston police departments. Osberg said, "We tried to make it not scary, but there's that sense of urgency that we need to come through."

The search came up empty, so the the agencies went to plan B. "The start of the investigation was the Grimes Walmart because that was the information we had. From there, we branched out and we were able to locate the car, which was parked at Johnston High School," said Osberg.

The two were located around 5:35 p.m., and both Wright and Monica were fully cooperative. It was a dream come true for Brand. "My heart goes out to every one of you. I really appreciate it. You all helped me find my child and you all didn't give up until you got her," said Brand.

The nearly 700 miles between Belmont, Mississippi, and Johnston, Iowa, were no match for a mother's love. "When your child goes missing, you miss a part of yourself also. You are empty. I'm going to hug her and never let her go," said Brand.

Wright had an initial court appearance Monday morning in Polk County. Osberg says Monica's parents are working with the state of Mississippi and child protective services to bring her back home.