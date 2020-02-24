Motorcyclist Killed in Madison County Crash

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Madison County on Sunday.

Earlham resident Kim Ferry, 68, was killed in a crash west of Peru at 11:19 a.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The Iowa State Patrol says Ferry was riding a motorcycle northbound on Clark Tower Road when a southbound pickup truck driven by 56-year-old Ricky Kimmel of Peru failed to yield when turning east onto Peru Road. The two vehicles collided, causing fatal injuries to Ferry.

The crash remains under investigation.