Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in downtown Des Moines, according to police.

The crash happened at SW 7th Street and W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Eastbound MLK Jr. Parkway is now closed at SW 11th Street. Westbound MLK Jr. Parkway is down to one lane at SW 7th Street. Traffic on southbound SW 7th Street is being forced to turn westbound on MLK Jr. Parkway.

Police are advising traffic to stay away from the area. The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit will be on scene for around two hours.

WHO 13 will update when more information is available.