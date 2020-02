DES MOINES, Iowa – An almost four-mile stretch of Hubbell Avenue was closed for a few hours Thursday morning because of multiple water main breaks.

The Des Moines Police Department said Hubbell Ave. had to be closed between E. University Ave. and Easton Blvd. in both directions. Hubbell has since been reopened.

Crews remain in the area of E 29th and Guthrie, working on the side streets.

Police say the impact on traffic should be minimal for the rest of Thursday.