National Nurses Week Honors Nurses Working During COVID-19 Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – National Nurses Week runs May 6th– 12th. It couldn’t come at a more critical time as nurses are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa Methodist Intensive Care Unit Nurse Lisa Anderson said, “It’s been a challenge. It feels like things change almost overnight, and things are continually changing. We’re getting more and more Covid patients. It’s a challenge. These patients come in extremely sick, physically and emotionally It’s draining some days. We really come together as a team. And, we’re going to take it day by day.”

Nurse Manager Janell Smith said they are working to support each other and celebrate team members during this week meant to honor them. “The team has decorated our break room. We have baskets that we’re having drawings for. We’re really trying to do some fun things. We’re having a hula hoop contest. To reenergize the team to prepare for the weeks ahead that can be challenging,” she said.

Smith added they are getting a tremendous support from the community. “We have received snacks, food, letters, drawings from kids. It is so appreciative, and it is very uplifting for the staff members that work here, so we appreciate all the support that has been given to us.”

Anderson added, “Yes, thank you everybody who has sent letters and done different things to make us feel so supported.”