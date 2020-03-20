Nationwide Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nationwide confirmed an employee at its Des Moines office tested positive for COVID-19.

Nationwide says the worker is receiving treatment and is recovering well.

“We have activated protocols to inform other associates who may have come into direct contact with this associate to take appropriate measures to self-quarantine and to make their health their top priority. All of our Des Moines facilities were deep cleaned and sanitized last night,” said Nationwide in a statement.

According to Nationwide, a majority of its employees have been working from home since March 18.

“Only a small number of our mission-critical associates continue to work ‘in the office.’ We’ve implemented social distancing efforts and other measures in accordance with the CDC and health officials to do all we can to protect these associates health and well-being,” said Nationwide.

Based on national projections, Nationwide expects more employees to test positive for COVID-19. The company says it will continue to directly contact any other workers who may have had contact with an employee infected with the virus and implement appropriate measures.