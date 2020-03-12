Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg Leaves Bench During Big Ten Game, School Says He Has Influenza A

INDIANAPOLIS – There was a scary moment out of the Nebraska-Indiana game in the Big Ten Conference men’s basketball tournament Wednesday.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg looked visibly ill while sitting on the sidelines. He left the game with four minutes to go and reports came out that the Nebraska players were being quarantined the locker room.

Many feared coronavirus but according to the school, Hoiberg has Influenza A. A statement from the school also says that Hoiberg was cleared to coach before the game and left for “precautionary reasons.”

Hoiberg tells Channel 13 Sports Director Keith Murphy that he’s fine and out of the hospital.