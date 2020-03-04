Neighbors React to Heavy FBI Presence in Ames Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa – More than a dozen FBI agents were on a case in an Ames neighborhood for most of Tuesday.

The Ames Police Department confirmed it is assisting in an FBI case at a home at 804 Grand Avenue. Cmdr. Jason Tuttle with Ames Police said there's no threat to the public from the investigation.

Ames Resident Lynn Miller said he has lived in the area for at least 40 years and has never seen something like this before.

“I’ve talked to all the neighbors and everybody is wondering the same thing. What’s going on? We haven’t heard. Nobody is saying anything,” Miller said.

Miller said he first noticed at least 20 agents on scene beginning at 9:30 a.m.

“Whether it’s a death, whether it’s drug related, who knows what. But, obviously, there was some big tip off cause you don’t bring in this kind of cavalry when it’s a small local deal,” Miller said.

Kara Klemm lives across the street from the house and said she saw agents investigating multiple levels of the house.

“It’s kind of funny cause we are always joking about it. Oh, all the cars and stuff, and then to see them actually show up and like stuff going on it’s like um OK this is really serious now,” Klemm said.

Klemm said she has noticed many cars coming and going from the residence prior to the investigation.

Iowa State University student Taylor Ainslie said, “I’m pretty surprised. I mean, this kind of stuff I only usually see in a TV show, so it must be pretty extreme if a lot of people are here and the FBI is.”

FBI Special Agent Michele Stevenson released the following statement:

“I can confirm that the FBI is on-scene conducting legally authorized law enforcement activity and that there is no threat to the public.”

The agents left the scene around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.