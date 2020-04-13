New Date Set for Cristhian Rivera’s Murder Trial

DES MOINES, Iowa — A trial date for the man charged in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts has been reset.

The Iowa Supreme Court has ordered the case to proceed after taking time to decide whether Cristhian Rivera’s constitutional rights had been violated. His defense had alleged his Miranda rights were violated and that he did not consent to law enforcement searching his vehicle.

The request to suppress that evidence was denied by the Supreme Court.

A jury trial has now been set for September 29th in Woodbury County.

Rivera is charged with killing 20-year-old Tibbetts in 2018 and leaving her body in a cornfield near Brooklyn.

He has pleaded not guilty.