New Guidelines in Place at Indianola YMCA as it Reopens its Doors

INDIANOLA, Iowa – The Indianola YMCA plans to open its doors Monday with new guidelines for members.

One of the new guidelines is only allowing people 18 years and older into the Indianola YMCA.

YMCA of Greater Des Moines Marketing Vice President Ruth Comer said the cardio, weight training and strength training will be open for members.

“In each different area people will see a sign posted with the capacity for how many people can be in there. Anywhere from maybe five to 12 depending on the size of the area so that we can maintain social distancing,” Comer said.

Comer said the locker rooms, drinking fountains, common areas, pool and the learn and play center will be closed until further notice.

Both members and employees will be wiping down equipment throughout the day.

“Our role is to just take every precaution we can to make sure our hygiene practices, our sanitation practices, physically distancing within the facility adhere to strict standards so that people are as safe as they can be when they come in,” Comer said.

Des Moines Fitness Programming Developer and Consultant Irene McCormick said the fitness industry is not regulated, so it will be interesting to see how each gym handles safety measures.

“One concern I really have is who’s regulating these cleanliness standards. Is it the personal trainers who have to go through the gyms and studios and make sure people are being compliant? Is it the business owner? If somebody is not compliant, what do you do? Fine them, call the police? There’s a lot of gray area when it comes to this enforcement,” McCormick said.

McCormick said people probably won’t be able to hang out and talk before or after a workout class like in the past.

One new trend that is changing the industry is online exercise.

“I really do feel like the fitness professional’s whole entire opportunity to maybe legitimize the profession is really going to go online and digital. It’s happening and people are actually doing it,” McCormick said.

Comer said the YMCA will open in five phases.

“As we go into the next phase, we’ll look at expanding maybe who can come to the Y, expanding hours that we’re available. When pools are able to open, we have a plan to very quickly bring our pools up to speed so that we can get those open,” Comer said.

YMCA employees and vendors will be required to wear face masks, and they highly encourage its members to do the same.

The Indianola YMCA will open its doors beginning Monday. The new hours include:

Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed