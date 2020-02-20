New Hip-Distraction Technology at DMOS Evolving Common Hip Surgery in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Hip problems are often thought of as something for people over the age of fifty, but hip surgery is now one of the fastest-growing procedures in orthopedics and sports medicine.

According to Des Moines Orthopaedics Surgeons’ (DMOS) Dr. Joey Brunkhorst, he’s completing a hip arthroscopy surgery almost every week, and nationally 175,000 of these surgeries are done every year.

But while this surgery can help resolve hip pain, a study by Oxford Academy is finding some patients can leave the operating room with a new injury. That’s why DMOS is taking advantage of recently released technology that helps minimize these potential side effects.

“In order to get into the hip joint, the hip joint is a pretty constrained joint you have to distract the hip in order to get in there and work safely around the labrum and the cartilage because we don’t want to go in there and do further damage,” Dr. Brunkhorst said. “So we have to distract the hip joint and we use special beds to do that and for a long time we used these beds that have a post in the middle that goes between the patient's legs and we pull traction through that post. The problem is, that can lead to soft tissue injury or nerve injury in that area.”

That post applies up to 80-100 pounds of pressure on the patient's groin throughout the entire surgery that can be over an hour-long, sometimes leaving them with permanent numbness or sexual dysfunction.

The DMOS clinic in Ankeny is now using a special bed that eliminates that risk. The Pivot Guardian uses gravity to pull apart the hip rather than using a post.

“Anytime we do a surgery or assign people for a surgery, there's always worry or concern about their wellbeing after the surgery,” Dr. Brunkhorst said. “So it's kind of devastating if they come in after the surgery and they feel great in the hip but they have other problems because of the surgery. So it helps kind of relieve some of that stress.”

According to Stryker, the company that created the Pivot Guardian, DMOS is the only orthopedics center with this equipment in the state, and one of only about 80 across the country.