New Sponsor Will Bring New Level of Competition to Drake Relays

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The 2020 Drake Relays will have a new sponsor and a new level of competition.

On Wednesday "Xtream powered by Mediacom" will sponsor the Relays this year. With their financial support, the Relays will now be designated as a "Silver Level" event by World Athletics. That level is determined by the competition level as well as prize money paid to winners. Drake University says the Relays are just the second event in the US to carry the designation.

The 2020 Drake Relays will be held at Drake Stadium in Des Moines from April 22-25. This year's event is 111th running of the Relays.