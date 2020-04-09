New Unemployment Claims Jump by Nearly 9,000 in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and business closures across the state, the number of unemployment benefit claims has jumped dramatically again.

For the period between March 29 and April 4, 67,334 claims were filed in the state, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor. The previous week’s claims were 58,453.

The continuing weekly unemployment claims is 92,962.

Iowa Workforce Development says $27,565,232.79 in unemployment benefits were paid out during the same week.

The industries with the most claims were:

–Health Care and Social Assistance (9,632)

–Manufacturing (9,218)

–Retail Trade (8,088)

–Accommodation and Food Services (7,123)

–Construction (2,696)

Iowa Workforce Development anticipates that benefits from the federal CARES Act will be paid next week. That includes an additional $600 per week benefit and unemployment claims for those who are self-employed.

According to IWD, the $600 weekly benefits will be retroactive for claims effective March 29th. And claims for the self-employed will be retroactive to February 2nd.

IWD says initial claims and weekly unemployment claims can be filed at www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.