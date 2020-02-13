No Injuries Reported When Semi Hits Carlisle School Bus with Students Aboard

CARLISLE, Iowa — A Carlisle Community School District bus was involved in an accident Thursday morning but thankfully no one was hurt.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 5 and First Street, near the Casey’s General Store.

No one was hurt in the crash and a second bus was called in to take students to school.

The Carlisle Police Department tells Channel 13 the bus had a green light when it was hit by a semi that was unable to stop in time.

No citations are expected for either driver.