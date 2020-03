Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- Voters in the North Polk school district overwhelmingly voted to approve a bond referendum to build a new school and add on to another.

The $15 million approved by voters will be used to build a new elementary school and add onto the district's high school. The district says it expects its enrollment to grow by 27% in the next nine years.

87.78% of voters approved of the measure.