Northeast Iowa Father Charged with Murder in Baby’s Death

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man has been charged with murder in the death of his 3 ½-month-old child.

According to online court records, 25-year-old Shane Morris, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. He was arrested Monday in New Hampton.

The criminal complaint in the case claims on the morning of August 3, 2019 Morris “committed an act which caused the child to be transported to the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City, Iowa.”

The child was then transferred by air ambulance to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the May Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The medical staff at Mayo noticed a large bulge on the side of the child’s head.

The complaint goes on to say testing showed it was a skull fracture and likely the result of non-accidental trauma.

Morris allegedly told medical staff several times that he didn’t know of anything that happened while he was caring for the child that could have caused the injury.

During later questioning by law enforcement, Morris told them “while walking with the child in his arms, he tripped and the child’s head struck the edge of their kitchen counter.”

The complaint also says Morris stated after the baby’s head hit the counter, he fell on the floor with the child under him.

The child died on August 4, 2019.

Morris is being held in the Floyd County Jail.