Norwalk School District Announces Positive COVID-19 Case

NORWALK, Iowa — The Norwalk Community School District announced on Monday that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who tested positive is a district central office support staff member, according to Superintendent D.T. Magee.

Anyone who believes they were within six feet of any district central office support staff member for more than two minutes since March 16 should contact Magee at dmagee@norwalk.k12.ia.us for assistance.

In a message sent out to Norwalk familes, Magee said:

“It is important to remember that community spread is currently a reality across our country and anyone in our country could find themselves in the same situation our district central office staff member finds themself in today. Your patience, grace, and understanding is appreciated during this extraordinary time. Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and community members. Please continue to take necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you. It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful to those affected. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together. Thank you for your support of Norwalk Schools.”