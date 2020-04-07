Not So Happy Campers: Iowans Pack Up After Gov. Reynolds’ Additional Closures

AMES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds already ordered bars and restaurants to close, and on Tuesday morning even more businesses had to do the same thing.

The closures were effective as of 8 a.m. and will be in effect until at least the end of this month.

Gov. Reynolds said in a Monday morning press conference, “Today I’m ordering additional businesses and establishments to close through April 30th including: malls, social and fraternal clubs, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, amusement parks, libraries, museums, zoos, skating rinks and parks, outdoor and indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers, tobacco and vaping stores, racetracks, toy/gaming/music instrument/movie stores, and campgrounds.”

Signs are already posted at campgrounds. Channel 13’s Roger Riley spotted at least one person packing up their RV Monday afternoon at Ledges State Park in Ames. Camper, Brian Thompson, said the shutdown will actually increase his risk of exposure.

“Well I didn’t think park campgrounds would close. We’re probably 40 yards from the other camper here, where my house is 10 yards from any other house. We’ve got a lot of space here,” Thompson said.

While the campgrounds are closing, state parks themselves will remain open for day-use activities.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is contacting everyone who rented a cabin or campsite between now and April 30th to discuss options and refunds. The DNR also warns the closure order could be extended beyond April 30th.