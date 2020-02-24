Officials Identify Teens Killed in Adair County Crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — The names of two Winterset teens killed in a head-on crash Friday have been released.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, 16-year-old Colton Eivins and 15-year-old Drew Nelson died in the crash on 260th Street east of Winding Avenue.

The ISP says Eivins was driving a Ford Escort eastbound on 260th St. when it collided head-on with a Dodge Durango traveling westbound at the crest of a hill just after 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Eivins and his passenger, Nelson, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Durango, 26-year-old Marriah Love of Orient suffered minor injuries and back-seat passenger three-year-old Kynslee Love was seriously injured. The child was transferred to Blank Children’s Hospital by air ambulance. Her current condition is unknown.