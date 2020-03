Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An adult and a child were killed in a house fire in Des Moines on Sunday.

Fire crews were called to a duplex in the 1300 block of 9th Street around 10:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they were met with heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the home horizontally. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.