One in Custody Following Chariton Standoff Situation

CHARITON, Iowa – People in Chariton are hoping for a quieter day Thursday after a man with a gun prompted a massive lockdown Wednesday.

The incident was initially reported as a gas leak and police are still being tight-lipped about the situation.

It all started around noon, shutting down an entire neighborhood, and locking down a nearby school. Students were kept at school for hours, leaving parents like Kenneth Enterline wondering when they would get to come home.



“They’ve been keeping us updated on like not necessarily what’s going on, but how the kids are doing. They’re all safe, that they have been feeding them snacks and things like that. They’ve been doing a pretty good job of letting us know that everything’s okay,” said Enterline. “I mean I was nervous with my kid, but they’re in pretty good hands I think.”

It all came to an end shortly before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night. The Iowa State Patrol confirms one person is in custody but has not said what charges they face. We’re hoping to learn more from the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office later Thursday.