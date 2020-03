WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a single vehicle crash in Wright County.

It happened around 7:00 a.m. Sunday east of Eagle Grove at 270th St. and Hancock Ave.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 23-year-old Jose Velasco Cruz failed to make a curve in his Dodge Charger. His vehicle vaulted from the roadway and struck a tree.

Cruz was wearing his seatbelt but died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.