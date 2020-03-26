One Killed, One Injured in Marshalltown Shooting

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Police in Marshalltown are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Wednesday night.

According to Marshalltown Police, officers and paramedics were called to the 400 block of Union Street around 9:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 22-year-old male critically injured from gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

Officers also found a 27-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to UnityPoint Hospital in Marshalltown for treatment. His condition is not known.

Police are not releasing the name of the men at this time in order to notify family members first.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and the investigation continues.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Marshall County Attorney’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are all assisting in the case.

If you have any information about the incident you’re asked to contact the Marshalltown police Department at 641-754-5725. Tips can also be submitted by calling 641-753-1234, or text messaging by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637), or online at www.marshallcountycs.com.