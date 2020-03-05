One Man Killed in Ames Motorcycle Crash

AMES, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Ames.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 21-year-old Jonathan Pickhinke of Nemaha was heading north on North Dakota Avenue Wednesday shortly after 3:30 p.m.

As he rounded a curve on a hill, Pickhinke lost control of his motorcycle and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The motorcycle collided with an SUV driven by Darren Moon of Ames.

Pickhinke died at the hospital. Moon was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.