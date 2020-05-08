One Person Dead, One Recovering from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person is dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning and another is recovering after they were working on a vehicle overnight in a garage in the Union Park neighborhood and a furnace malfunctioned.

According to a spokesperson from the Des Moines Fire Department, two people were working together on the vehicle in a garage in the 400 block of Hull Ave. when one became sick and went to the hospital.

Doctors determined he was ill from exposure to carbon monoxide. The man told people at the hospital that someone else was working in the garage and they should check on them.

Fire crews were called out at 5:46 a.m. Friday and when they arrived, they found one person dead inside the garage.

A gas furnace being used to heat the garage had recently been worked on and officials believe that is the source of the carbon monoxide.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

