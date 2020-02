Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa -- One person is dead after a vehicle rolled over and caught fire in Dallas County on Sunday.

The crash happened at Panther Creek Road and Old Highway 6 at 5:53 p.m.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle left the roadway at a high speed, rolled over and caught fire after hitting a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's name has not yet been released.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident.