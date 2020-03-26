Ottumwa Man Arrested in Shooting Incident

OTTUMWA, Iowa – An Ottumwa man has been arrested after police say he fired several shots during an incident Tuesday night.

Twenty-six-year-old Romario Eliacin is being held in the Wapello County Jail on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to Ottumwa Police, officers responded to the 1000 block of West Main Street around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday on several 911 calls reporting gunshots. Multiple spent shell casings were found on the scene and witnesses were able to help police identify Eliacin as a suspect in the case.

Eliacin was taken into custody by police Wednesday morning.

He is being held on a cash-only bond of $15,000.