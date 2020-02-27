Parent Says Johnston Community School District Lacks Education On Black History Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- A Johnston Community School District parent is calling for the district to offer more education on culture in light of Black History Month.

Robert Moore says he was disappointed when his second grade child son told him his elementary school did not have programs or discussions for Black History Month.

“It was just unsettling. I want to say it was surprising, but we have a long, long way to go as a country, especially in these rural and suburban areas,” said Moore.

As a 2002 graduate from Johnston High School, Moore says even back then, there was a gap in the classroom.

“Twenty years and it's still something that I am shocked and disappointed that isn't at least a top of conversation topic. If not, at least some levels of implementation or planning around how that will be changing and continue to grow and change as the community changes,” said Moore.

The school district said in an email that core classes follow state curriculum guidelines that would include education on context of cultural history, which would include Black history. How that is delivered must meet those state guidelines, but is up to the teaching unit as to the method and delivery of the subject matter (oral report, discussion, guest speaker, written paper, book study, group project, etc.)

Moore believes this is where the curriculum can be improved, he insists these lessons could be more consistent and organized if a course of action was implemented by the school board.

“That's the gap, it’s a discussion with a plan and action and commitment. The commitment to that plan. Those are the things that are missing and I charge those members with taking action,” said Moore.

The school district has been slowly growing in diversity, and this school year demographics for Hispanic, Asian, and African American students has grown. As a result, Moore believes the curriculum should reflect that.

“I also want our kids to be exposed to the American history of the Asian culture, the American history of the Latino culture. I need that, and I'm a person that is a minority, my soul hungers for that and my kids... our kids' souls have an appetite for that too,” said Moore.

Moore says he has addressed the school board in the past with his concerns and hopes to keep it a top priority. The school district shared with WHO-TV several specific programs they believe help serve the diverse population of their schools. To access the full list click here.