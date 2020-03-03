Parents Charged with Child Endangerment After Being Found Passed Out in Car with Baby, Syringe That Tested Positive for Opiates

DES MOINES, Iowa – The parents of a three-week-old baby were arrested Monday night after police say they found them passed out in a car with the child, with one of them clutching a syringe.

Officers from the Des Moines Police Department were called to the Hy-Vee store at MLK Parkway around 5:30 p.m. after someone reported the couple was passed out with a baby in the car.

Criminal complaints in the case say the baby’s parents, 25-year-old Jenna McDermott and 27-year-old Cameron Kauffman, were observed by police as asleep in the vehicle. An officer also noticed Kauffman was clutching a syringe that later tested positive for opiates.

The complaint says McDermott told police she wasn’t sure whether narcotics would be found in her system if she were tested.

According to Kauffman, they had been asleep in the vehicle since around 2:30 p.m.

Both are charged with child endangerment and Kauffman also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The child did not appear to be injured and was taken into custody by the Iowa Department of Human Services.