Police Seek Vehicle Linked to Hit-and-Run That Critically Injured Woman

Police seeking vehicle similar to this with Iowa license plate of HZJ 012. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle linked to a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 71-year-old woman Thursday night.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of 33rd Street around 9:41 p.m. Des Moines police say first responders arriving on scene found 71-year-old Stephanie Markert in the road, suffering from serious injuries.

Markert is being treated at Mercy Hospital and is in critical condition.

A witness told police Markert had been hit by an SUV that drove away. The SUV was found abandoned a short distance away on 33rd Street. Police say witnesses told them a male driver got out of the SUV, then entered a mini-van and drove away.

Police are hoping the public can help them find that vehicle. It is described as a Maroon-colored 2001 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, with the Iowa license plate HZJ 012.

If you have information about the vehicle police are seeking or the crash, contact Des Moines Police immediately at 515-283-4811.