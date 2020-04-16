Pella Business Struggles with New Business Model

PELLA, Iowa — The COVID-19 Pandemic has caused major disruption for Iowa businesses. For Marty and Betsy Duffy two businesses have been closed to outside customers. The Cellar Peanut Pub in Pella, and the Gezellig Brewing Company of Newton both stopped welcoming customers.

But at the Cellar Peanut Pub, Marty has been re-inventing his business, ever since the order came to stop welcoming customers. He now takes orders for beer to go, or deliveries of can beer from his wide selection of kegs he has on hand.

“Cellar Peanut Pub is a craft beer bar, we have 72 beers and ciders,” said Marty. “I’m also not able to open up my business right now, so we are canning and wrapping each can individually and selling them through carr-out.”

The loss of inside business has cost them 80% of the revenue they had.

“Just working 13-14 hour days making sure I’m checking my phone,” said Marty. “But it’s waiting for a text message to get an order, I signed up to be a bar owner to interact with people, right now there’s no interaction, it’s a text message.”

Betsy’s business is a brewing company, she was able to qualify for the Payroll Protection Plan through the state of Iowa.

“I went ahead and initially applied for unemployment, Marty is an LLC either way his business is structured as a sole proprietor he is unable to collect unemployment,” said Betsy. “I myself had worked on building my brewery I was denied and employment because in 2018 I was not collecting an income.”

The couple shared their feelings of frustration, and anger in a post on Facebook. The feelings expressed on there resonated with many Pella business people, who are also struggling to stay open.

“The local economic development official suggested that small businesses take this time to learn something new to learn a new craft or to educate themselves,” said Betsy. “That just did not sit very well with me, we work so hard every single day it’s just trying to find out how we’re going to support ourselves.”

“I’ve got 30+ employees are sitting at home right now on unemployment it’s terrible nobody signed up for this this is this is a challenge,” said Marty. “Building relationships you find out who your friends are big-time yeah, just encouragement is very important a wave, or a “good job,” a note, those are humbling to have.”

People wanting to reach Marty to order what he has, can text 641-295-4418.