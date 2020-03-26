Pella Corp. Employee Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Showing Symptoms







PELLA, Iowa — Pella Corporation says one of its employees showing symptoms of COVID-19 has tested negative for the virus.

A spokesperson told us earlier this month one employee went into self-isolation for 14 days due health concerns. Other employees that worked approximately six feet from the worker also went into self-isolation.

The window company tells us crews are extensively cleaned the areas the worker came into direct contact with including common areas.

Pella Corporation is operating as usual and asking workers to take preventative measures according to CDC guidelines. Employees who can work from home are asked to do that.

A task force meets daily to re-evaluate the company’s situation.





