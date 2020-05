Pella, Iowa — Police in Pella are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead on Monday evening.

Police were called to the 100 block of Glenwood Street around 8:21 p.m. on Monday on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers found an unresponsive woman and despite their lifesaving efforts she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Police have not made any arrests but believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.