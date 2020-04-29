Pella Tulips Bloom As Restaurants Ready to Open

PELLA, Iowa — In Pella the tulips are blooming, but this year tulip time is cancelled due to the COVID19. However with the tulips still in bloom, some are coming to see the flowers, anyway.

“We had to cancel Tulip Time back in late March when this whole thing hit,” said Mayor Don DeWaard. Tulip Time is obviously a great festival for the City of Pella, which brings in a ton of people from an economic standpoint, it’s a huge loss for us to have to cancel Tulip Time.”

Also now, the Governor is allowing restaurants in 77 counties to reopen. That means visitors to Pella can dine in, but need to adhere to rules of social distancing. One restaurant that will be reopening it’s dining room, is Dutch Fix. Since March it has been closed, and operating it’s small drive-through location on the west end of town.

“I would say that we welcome them to come and we just ask people to be respectful of the guidelines, said Valerie Bandstra, co-owner of Dutch Fix in Pella. “We are excited people want to be here and we can tell that people are just so ready to get out and so were excited to host them we just really emphasize that people do follow the rules.”

“It’s a fine line do you want obviously safety and health of our population is most important but we also have a whole lot of businesses that are hurting bad,” said Mayor DeWaard. “Especially now with the governor granting restaurants in this county the ability to open up, we’re anticipating that there will be some more people bigger crowds again this weekend, and so we talked about it with our Police Department, they are constantly monitoring the areas when we expect more people.”

Despite coming through a month or so of business being down, the owner of Dutch Fix applauds the Governor.

“You know we really just appreciate I would say what our leaders are doing,” said Valerie. “I would say especially the governor she’s in a really hard spot and I feel like during this whole process she’s really used incredibly good judgment so I would just want to add that.”

Mayor Don DeWaard wants people to know they don’t have to come all the way to Pella. The community is offering online tours of the flowers.

