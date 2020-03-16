Pella’s Tulip Time in Jeopardy Due to COVID-19

PELLA, Iowa — The city of Pella says the fate of this year’s Tulip Time festival will be decided by March 30th.

Fears of spreading coronavirus have organizers considering some extraordinary measures.

The festival committee tells radio station KNIA that, within the next two weeks, it will decide to either cancel or to make changes to ensure the safety of guests, volunteers, vendors, participants, and residents.

The Tulip Time festival attracts thousands of visitors each year from all over the world to celebrate Dutch culture.