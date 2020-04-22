Pleasant Hill Excavation Company Diggs Deep To Feed Community

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Wednesday afternoon at the Rib Shack in Pleasant Hill was organized chaos, for a good cause. “It makes me feel good knowing our community is behind our backs and everybody is in it together,” said Abbey Doyle who drove from Runnells. Abbey wasn’t alone, the line of cars stretched over half a mile long just for some of Joni Bell’s brisket lunches from the Rib Shack. “It’s awesome, you know a really good place,” said Randy Beck who drove from Des Moines.

Adding to the crowds, the Elder Corporation of Pleasant Hill, which specializes in excavation projects dug deep and fronted the bill for the first 1,000 meals. “Just helping other people out during troubled times in our country. It’s in big trouble right now,” said Ted Strait of Altoona.

The plan to feed a growing need was hatched after J. Elder, the companies owner, had to cancell their business’ 60th anniversary party of doing business in Pleasant Hill. “I think this really means a lot to him and Judy Elder his mom, to give back to the community when he sees people struggling,” said Linda Breeden, project adminstrator at Elder Corperation.

So when life hands you bad news, Joni makes brisket. “Pleasant Hill is a great community. It’s a very close knit group of people. The ‘East Siders’ they call us.” Those east siders came for curbside pickup from places like Des Moines, Altoona and Runnells for mouth watering brisket, twice baked potato casserole, cheese corn casserole and a cupcake. Bell said, “There’s a lot of love that goes out of this kitchen every day.” That love was then spread throughout the community on boxed lunch at a time. With one request from the Elder Corporation. “Just like a lot of people say, pay it forward,” said Breeden.

The 1,000th meal was given out within forty-five minutes proving the need for food in Pleasant Hill is strong, but the generosity to provide it is as well. “Our community and the support of the restaurants, they are reaching out to the people that are less fortunate at this time and making sure they still have the food,” Doyle said.

Bell said she made over one-thousand pounds of brisket to prepare. The Elder Corporation also delivered over 250 meals to their employees that were working at job sites on Wednesday. The Rib Shack in Pleasant Hill is open Monday through Friday from 11am-6pm.