Poison Prevention Week Highlights Ways to Keep Kids Safe Around Medications

DES MOINES, Iowa – Each year, 59,000 young children are seen in emergency rooms because they got into medicine. It's a topic that doesn't just affect parents of young children.

The third week of March is designated as Poison Prevention Week. Jessica LaCroix with the Hannah Geneser Learning Center Safety Store located inside Iowa Methodist Medical Center said, "You don't have to have children live with you for this topic to be important. In fact, most of the time children are getting into medication away from their home and not in the presence of their parents."

LaCroix said children find it in pill boxes, on the ground, in a purse or diaper bag, or left out on a counter or nightstand. It's important for parents to never call medicine "candy."

"And we don't want children necessarily to watch us take medication because those little ones want to be like mom or dad or grandma or grandpa. We wouldn't want them to find that and realize, oh, this is what we put in our mouth. So, it's a good idea to not even take your medication in the presence of a child," said LaCroix.

Caregivers should only give medicine in the dosing device that comes with it. Also, make sure you keep track of doses, either with a sheet or on the bottle. LaCroix demonstrated, "One of our suggestions is actually drawing a grid on the bottle, and you would make your 10 days, your 10 lines and split it in half. Even add the date onto this and that way you can ‘x’ it off.”

"It's also a good idea to keep the poison control number in your phone. The number is 1-800-222-1222. That way it's always at your fingertips anytime you have a question.

As for older kids and teens, parents should talk to them about how you should only take medication prescribed to you.