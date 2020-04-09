Police: 1 Shot, Killed by Clinton Officer During Chase

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — A person has been shot and killed by a police officer during a chase in eastern Iowa, officials there said.

Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said in a written statement that the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, after an officer tried to stop a vehicle that fled. The vehicle was chased into nearby Camanche and back to Clinton when a pursuing officer fired his service weapon at the vehicle, hitting the suspect, the chief said.

Police later identified the man shot as Jacob Matthew Dau, 38, of Clinton. Dau was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police declined Wednesday to name the officer who shot Dau, saying he won’t be named until he has been interviewed as part of the investigation. Police have not said what led the officer to shoot Dau, or whether Dau was armed.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. The shooting is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.