Police: 12 Arrested in Street Gang Feud Linked to Several Des Moines Shootings

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Police Department has announced a dozen arrests in a series of shootings they say were the result of “a feud between two violent street gangs.”

In a news release from the department issued Thursday morning, police say they were called to the 1500 block of 10th Street on Wednesday just before 1:00 p.m. on reports of gunfire. Witnesses provided police with a description of the shooter and the group he was with. Officers located a group of juveniles in the area and they were detained.

One was identified as the shooter and he and another teen were transported to the police station for interviews involving the incident and other shooting investigations.

Stemming from the investigation, 17-year-old Antonio Luis Alexander was charged with reckless use of a firearm and carrying weapons.

Police say a further investigation has linked Alexander, 17-year-old Mannuel Corry Smith, and 10 more people to at least five different shootings in Des Moines. One of those shootings critically injured 18-year-old Braden Shafer, who was shot in the head on May 10th.

Alexander is additionally charged with attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in connection with the multiple shooting incidents. Smith is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and carrying weapons.

Police say five illegally possessed firearms were recovered during the investigation and police have been able to link four of those weapons directly to the shootings.

Ten other arrests have been made in the investigation into the string of shootings, nine people are charged as adults and one charged as a juvenile. The juvenile has not been named.

Arrested:

22-year-old Des Moines resident Fabrece Bower Turner – Attempted Murder, Intimidation With A Dangerous Weapon (3 counts), Felon In Possession Of A Firearm, Conspiracy To Commit A Forcible Felony, and Going Armed With Intent

17-year-old Des Moines resident Shannon Travon Pope – Attempted Murder, Intimidation With A Dangerous Weapon, Carrying Weapons.

18-year-old Des Moines resident Austin James Mallory – Attempted Murder, Conspiracy To Commit A Forcible Felony.

21-year-old Des Moines resident Raekwon Malik Patton – Attempted Murder, Intimidation With A Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy To Commit A Forcible Felony, Going Armed With Intent, Felon In Possession Of A Firearm.

24-year-old Des Moines resident Tayronce Devon Denton – Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

23-year-old Urbandale resident Raysean Howard Nelson – Felon In Possession Of A Firearm.

19-year-old Des Moines resident Joseph Walter Kelly – Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

18-year-old Ankeny resident Javontay Dequan Johnson – Possession With Intent To Deliver (Ecstasy), Possession With Intent To Deliver (Marijuana), Tax Stamp Violation (2 counts).

27-year-old Jordan Marie Wilkerson – Intimidation With A Dangerous Weapon (2 counts).